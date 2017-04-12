Leading Islamic banks ready to work with AIFC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Leading Islamic banks are ready to work at the Astana International Financial Center, AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov revealed at the international conference Kazakhstan: tapping international capital markets in Astana on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Islamic financing is an actively developing sector. There is every likelihood that Astana will be the pioneer and sort of leader in the development of Islamic financing in the post-Soviet space. We already have agreements with the leading institutes of Islamic financing in Malaysia, Middle Eastern and Persian Gulf countries that are ready to enter the new platform," Kelimbetov said.



He pointed out that Al Hilal Islamic Bank successfully functions in our country. Additionally, Kazakhstan actively cooperates with the Islamic Development Bank.



As a reminder, the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan passed the Law "On Astana International Financial Center" on November 5, 2015. The AIFC will have a special legal, tax, visa and exchange regime and be governed by the English law.