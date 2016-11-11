Leading S Korean tour operators to support EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Up to 25,000 people can come to Astana to attend the upcoming EXPO 2017 via direct flights linking Seoul and the Kazakh capital and Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of JSC "NC Astana EXPO 2017".

The largest South Korean tourist companies will help Kazakhstan attract more tourists to the EXPO event in Astana. Astana EXPO 2017 company signed the Memorandum of Cooperation with Kim's Travel Service Co. Ltd and KORAIL Tourism Development Co. Ltd. to this end.



As per the memorandum, South Korean partners will consult Astana EXPO 2017 company on tourism sector and promote Kazakhstani tour packages on the territory of their country.



The Korean side noted that citizens of the country display intense interest in Kazakhstan and EXPO 2017 and expressed confidence that Kazakhstan's unique tour packages and the exhibition's eventful program will attract thousands of tourists from South Korea.



CEO of JSC "NC Astana EXPO 2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov, in turn, thanked the Korean side for its interest in the topic of the exhibition and support on the part of the South Korean business circles.



"Currently, such leading Korean companies as Samsung are partners of the exhibition. I think that the topic "The Future Energy" is relevant in South Korea. As for tourism, we pin high hopes on your country. Up to 25,000 people can come to Astana to attend the upcoming EXPO 2017 via direct flights linking Seoul and the Kazakh capital and Almaty city. Besides, our countries enjoy visa-free travel," Yessimov said.



The Kazakh-Korean Center for cooperation promotion that will promote EXPO 2017 in South Korea was unveiled on the initiative of the Korean side and with the support of the Kazakh Embassy after the meeting.



Participating in the meeting was also Minister for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek.



