Learning Kazakh alphabet through music? Why not!

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Professor of the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University, composer Nazymbek Dukenbai and professor and Candidate of Science (Philology) Serik Yelikpayev have won the republican competition of research essays dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The contest for the best book, monograph and article was organized by the Kazakhstan Tertiary Institutions Association. Nearly 120 people from all corners of Kazakhstan took part in the contest. The panel consisted of academicians and rectors of universities.



Dukenbai and Yelikpayev became winners in The Best Book nomination. Their book "History of the Kazakh Khanate - musical and poetic cycle" includes 12 songs about batyrs, khans and two songs dedicated to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.



According to Dukenbai, there are plans to release the Kazakh alphabet in the musical form. He said, "It is important to instill core values through music, poetry and arts in general. Children learn useful information about this world at early stages. That is why we decided to release the alphabet in a month. It will be divided into four groups: two groups dedicated to consonants and two groups - to vowels. I am pretty sure the upcoming generation will find it very exciting."