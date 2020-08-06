Lebanon has no financial means to cope with explosion aftermath, economy minister says

BEIRUT. KAZINFORM - Lebanon does not have sufficient financial means to cope with the consequences of the explosion in Beirut. This opinion was voiced on Thursday by Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade Raoul Nehme. Kazinform has learnt from KABAR.

«Lebanon does not have financial means to overcome the consequences of the explosion. We are asking the international community for aid. The damage caused by the explosion is assessed as billions of dollars. We will need time to estimate the total damage,» he stated.

He also added that «the only solution for Lebanon is the cooperation with the International Monetary Fund.»

A powerful blast rocked the Beirut seaport district on August 4, sending a shockwave that ripped through residential areas of the Lebanese capital. The shockwave destroyed and damaged dozens of buildings and cars, leaving over 300,000 people homeless. As per latest reports, 137 people were killed and about 5,000 wounded while dozens are missing. According to the local law enforcement, the blast was caused by the detonation during welding at a warehouse storing over 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services over six years ago.