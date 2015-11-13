Lebanon: UN officials condemn attack in Beirut suburb, call for terrorists to be brought to justice

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and his Special Representative in Lebanon, Sigrid Kaag, have strongly condemned the terrorist attack today in the Beirut suburb of Burj al-Barajneh.

"He is deeply saddened at the reported high numbers of fatalities and injured, and extends his condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Lebanon. He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured, said Mr. Ban in a statement issued by his spokesperson in New York. In the statement, Mr. Ban reiterated the support of the United Nations for Lebanon's institutions, including the Lebanese Armed Forces and security services, in their efforts to safeguard the security of Lebanon and its people. "He trusts they will not allow this despicable act to destroy the relative calm that has prevailed in the country over the past year," the statement added, also reiterating the need for all parties to continue to work to preserve Lebanon's stability and security, as called for by the Security Council. "The Secretary-General calls for those responsible for this terrorist act to be swiftly brought to justice," the statement concluded. Earlier in the day, Ms. Kaag also strongly condemned "the heinous" deadly attack. "Lebanon's unity, stability and security need to be supported and shielded at all times," she said in statement on the attack, in which according to media reports at least 37 people were killed and more than 181 wounded by suicide bombers. "The international community stands by Lebanon," she added, voicing profound condolences to the families of the victims, and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. She stressed the need for those responsible for terrorist acts to be brought to justice, and expressed her strong support for the Lebanese Armed Forces and the security services. Source: UN News Centre