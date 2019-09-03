Lebedev: CIS recognizes UN coordinating role in counter-terrorism

MINSK. KAZINFORM The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) views counter-terrorism as one of the most important tasks and recognizes the coordinating role of the United Nations in this process, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev said in Minsk on 3 September at the international high-level conference on countering terrorism through innovative approaches and the use of new and emerging technologies, BelTA has learned.

According to Sergei Lebedev, new technologies, artificial intelligence are present in all sectors of society today. This has both positive and negative sides. Unfortunately, as soon as new technologies emerge, terrorists use them for their purposes, he said.

According to the CIS executive secretary, the CIS states are working to counteract this problem in line with the adopted three-year program that envisages measures to combat terrorism and other manifestations of extremism.

In his words, the solid legal framework of cooperation within the CIS constantly improves. According to him, new technologies, innovations are more actively used against terrorism today. «We work together to develop the production and supply of certain types of counter-terrorism technical aids and equipment. The latest technologies are widely used by intelligence agencies and competent bodies of the CIS to exchange information on persons involved in terrorist activities, to identify their whereabouts or them at international checkpoints, as well as to detect and investigate terrorist criminal activities in IT,» said the CIS executive secretary said.

He drew attention to the fact that the CIS countries actively use new technologies to ensure security during international events, as well as on transport and at critical facilities. As a positive example of using high technology for security purposes, he cited the 2nd European Games in Minsk. «The Belarusian colleagues have successfully coped with this task,» he said.

Sergei Lebedev also stated that the financial intelligence units of the CIS countries has recently intensified cooperation in detection and tracking of financial flows received as a result of economic crimes, as well as in preventing attempts to direct these financial flows to terrorist activities. He emphasized that CIS cooperation in combating terrorism is carried out in line with the universally recognized legal norms and principles of the international community, in cooperation with the competent international organizations, including the UN Counter-Terrorism Office, the relevant structures of the OSCE, the SCO, and the CSTO.

He expressed confidence that this international conference would make a great contribution to the fight against terrorism. He also stressed the special role of Belarus, which has firmly established itself as a state that actively supports the peaceful resolution of international conflicts and provides a convenient platform for negotiations and organization of important international forums.

