Lebedev: Countering terrorist threats on top of CIS agenda

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Countering terrorist threats is one of the main issues for the CIS, Chairman of the Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev told media, BelTA has learned.

"Joint effort to counter terrorist threats is on top of the CIS agenda, of course. The threat of international terrorism is still valid, unfortunately, and its manifestations are clear. We see that terrorist acts claiming human lives are carried out daily in the Middle East, and also in Europe," Sergei Lebedev said.

According to Sergei Lebedev, the efforts to counter terrorist threats in this regard remain relevant. "I am sure (and this is confirmed by relevant statements in the CIS countries) that the joint measures to counter terrorist threats will be strengthened," he added. In this regard Sergei Lebedev noted that joint meetings of the heads of the special services of the CIS countries, heads of the law enforcement agencies have already been scheduled.

On 20-21 January the CIS Executive Committee will host a meeting of a group of experts to discuss the harmonization of the CIS draft program of cooperation in combating terrorism and other violent manifestations of extremism for 2017-2019 and related resolutions of the of the CIS Council of the Heads of State.

The need for the program stems from the desire of the CIS countries to respond adequately to changes in the operational environment reharding the fight against terrorism and other violent manifestations of extremism.

When developing the program the experts took into account the universally recognized principles and norms of international law, international obligations of the CIS member states and their national legislations, and also the status, trends and dynamics of the development of the situation regarding the fight against terrorism and other violent manifestations of extremism in the CIS countries and in the world.

Sergei Lebedev took part in a meeting of the CIS Plenipotentiaries Council on 19 January, during which Kyrgyzstan's CIS chairmanship concept was presented.

Kazakhstan handed the CIS chairmanship over to Kyrgyzstan. This year the CIS Plenipotentiaries Council is headed by Kyrgyzstan's plenipotentiary in the CIS, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Belarus Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

The council also discussed the activities of the CIS Advisory Council on Labor, Migration and Social Security. The permanent plenipotentiary representatives also adopted a plan of action for the coming year, BelTA reports.