LeBron James Sells 12,178-Square-Foot Miami Home for $13.4 Million

A summer after leaving the Miami Heat for the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA superstar LeBron James sold his Coconut Grove, Florida, home for $13.4 million on Tuesday, according to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell.

Surprisingly, selling a house wasn't as easy as you'd think it be for arguably the most famous athlete in sports.

"James originally put the 12,178-square-foot home in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood on the market for $17 million in October," Rovell wrote. "The price was dropped to $15 million in March and was eventually sold for $1.6 million less."

Rovell also notes that James' former place contains six bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, "a game room, a theater, a wine cellar, an infinity pool and a dock on the water."

The buyers were a married couple of real estate investors who used to live in Alonzo Mourning's former house. They had been leasing LBJ's pad since June. Go to Bleacherreport.com for more.