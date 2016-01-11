Leeds man rescued from New Zealand mountain after alerting UK coastguard

LONDON. KAZINFORM An English climber has been rescued after alerting the UK coastguard when he injured himself on a New Zealand mountain.

The 64-year-old mountaineer from Leeds was attempting a solo summit of Mount Mabel, seven kilometres (4.3 miles) south of Aoraki (Mount Cook) on New Zealand’s South Island, when the accident happened.

He slipped on snow on the peak’s western slopes and injured a leg on rocks.

The mountaineer activated a personal locator beacon to alert the UK coastguard, who in turn notified rescuers in New Zealand.

A search and rescue helicopter was scrambled, and an alpine rescue team from Fox Glacier village found the climber in a steep gully at about 10.30pm on Sunday, local time.

Rescuers were lowered to the mountain’s slopes and winched the man aboard the helicopter, flying him to Mount Cook village for a medical assessment.

Search and rescue co-ordinator Dave Wilson said: “The helicopter crew have done a great job in reasonably challenging circumstances. While it was a clear, calm night, the man was in a very tight position with little room to move.

“His leg injury is not thought to be serious but he was not able to able to walk without assistance.”

Source: The Guardian