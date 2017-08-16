  • kz
    Legendary boxer shows support for Golovkin

    11:25, 16 August 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Legendary boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Sr somewhat showed his support for Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The boxing legend posed for a photo for his Instagram account holding a t-shirt saying "Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin People's Champ".

    As a reminder, Golovkin is expected to step into the ring with Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 16.

    Recall that Canelo defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr at the same venue on May 6, 2017.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
