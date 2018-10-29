Legendary figure skater holds master class in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - One of the world's most decorated figure skaters, Olympic champion, four-time world champion and three-time European champion Alexei Yagudin gave a master class in Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Organized in association with the Denis Ten Foundation, the master class was held at the Khalyk Arena Sport Complex.



"A unique project Biikke umtyl has been launched several years ago by Kazakhstani athlete Denis Ten as part of which young figure skaters are given a chance to attend master classes and fall in love with this amazing sport. The project has proved to be one of the most important and successful in the sports world of Kazakhstan. Now Denis' friends carry on this amazing tradition," a Facebook post of the fund reads.



Alexei Yagudin and young talents spent almost three hours on the ice. The legendary figure skater shared the story of his success and signed autographs and took photos with the little figure skaters.