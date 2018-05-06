Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson undergoes surgery for brain hemorrhage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sir Alex Ferguson, who coached Manchester United for 26 years and is widely considered to be one of the greatest soccer managers of all time, underwent emergency surgery Saturday for a brain hemorrhage, the Premier League club said in a brief statement, EFE reports.

"Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter," Manchester United said in a statement on its official Web site.

"Everyone at Manchester United sends our very best wishes," the club added.

The 76-year-old Scotsman, who took the helm at Old Trafford in November 1986, led the Manchester club to 38 titles, highlighted by two Champions League crowns, 13 Premier League trophies and five FA Cups.

He became the longest-serving manager in the storied club's history in 2010 and ended his career in story-book fashion by winning one final English-league title in 2012-2013 (its 13th in 21 seasons).