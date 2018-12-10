Legendary Notre Dame de Paris musical to be staged in Kazakh in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will become the 10th country in the world to stage Notre Dame de Paris musical in its state language, Kazinform has learnt from the Qazaqconcert.

Prior to coming to Kazakhstan, the legendary musical was translated into nine languages. Now thanks to tremendous efforts of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan the musical was translated into Kazakh.



The version of the musical that will be staged in the Kazakh capital is the brainchild of French and Kazakhstani producers and choreographers.



Kairat Sarybayev, Didar Abdukhalyk, Adil Sultan, Abay Mukhambetzhanov, Nurpeiis Abdurayev and many others had to go through rigorous selection process to star in the musical which will be staged in Astana on December 18-24.