  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Legendary wrestler Abilseit Aikhanov laid to rest in Almaty

    10:37, 09 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani 11-time champion in free-style wrestling and renowned coach Abilseit Aikhanov has been laid to rest in Almaty today.

    Akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek attended the memorial service held at the Baluan Sholak Palace of Sport.
    Recall that Abilseit Aikhanov died on March 6 aged 78. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his condolences to Aikhanov's family and loved once of the occasion of his untimely passing.

    Tags:
    Sport Almaty News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!