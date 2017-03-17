Legends of Soviet hockey to arrive in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 21, 2017 Barys Arena will host an exhibition match "Legends of Hockey" with the participation of World and Olympics champions, honored hockey figures, Kazakhstan ice hockey federation reports.

The game will take place in the framework of celebrating the 60th anniversary of Kazakh hockey.

From 04:45 to 05:45 pm Legends will meet with students of Astana's hockey schools.

An autograph and photo sessions for fans will be held from 17:00 to 17:45.

"Veterans of Kazakhstan" - "Legends of Hockey" match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm.

Multiple Olympic champions and World champions: Alexander Yakushev, Vyacheslav Anisin, Vladimir Myshkin, Irek Gimaev, Vladimir Lutchenko, Yuri Lyapkin and other famous hockey players will take part in the game.

Entrance to the event organized by Kazakhstan ice hockey federation will be free of charge.