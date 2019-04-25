  • kz
    Legends of the Turkic World expo unveils at Kazakh National Museum

    15:26, 25 April 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Museum of Kazakhstan inaugurated the personal exhibition of talented Nogai graphic artist Alibek Koilakayev The Legends of the Turkic World featuring his 80 pen drawings, the museum's press service reports.

    Until the author starts depicting one of the ancient heroes he analyses and parallels various views on their characters through research papers, books and chronicles. His works are precise, deliberate and full of deep admiration with the heroes guiding the audience to the certain line of perception of his works. The author focuses on psychological condition of the heroes.

    The exhibition is open to public until May 15.

    Tags:
    Culture Nur-Sultan
