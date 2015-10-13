Lemieux to be first Golovkin will be hitting like mad - Abel Sanchez

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trainer of WBA, IBO and WBC champion Gennady Golovkin Abel Sanchez told that Golovkin has more power in his punch than Canadian David Lemieux, GGG VKontakte account informs.

"Lemieux does not do anything better than Golovkin. I have worked with many boxers, I mean big time boxers, and nobody regardless of the weight hits harder than Golovkin. Moreover, I doubt I saw Golovkin hit somebody hard enough. David can become the first one Golovkin will be hitting like mad," Sanchez said on Fight Hub TV.

As earlier reported Golovkin and Lemieux will square off in New York on October 17. Vesti.kz informs.