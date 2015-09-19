Lemieux topped Golovkin 30 days before fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - David Lemieux topped Gennady Golovkin in terms of weight by almost 5 kilograms. G. Golovkin and D. Lemieux had a compulsory weigh-in procedure 30 days prior to the fight, Sports.kz informs.

The procedure is compulsory for the boxers fighting for the WBC title. The fight is scheduled to be held on October 17. According to the rules of the WBC, the weight of the boxers does not have to be over the limit by more than 10% 30 days before the fight. The limit is 160 pounds or 72.57 kg. Thus, the boxers had to weigh in no more than 176 pounds or 79.83 kg. Golovkin's weight was 74.84 kg and his opponent's weight barely fitted with 79.74 kg.