ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sports.kz portal has posted the photos of David Lemieux's training for the fight against Gennady Golovkin.As reported earlier, the most anticipated fight of the year between IBF Champion Lemieux and WBA (Super), IBO and WBC (Interim) Golovkin will be held at the arena of Madison Square Garden in New York on October 17, 2015.

Photo: boxingscene.com