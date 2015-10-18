Lemieux wants Golovkin rematch

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Now former IBF champion from Canada David Lemieux expressed his thoughts about the early stoppage of the fight against G. Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

Despite the fact that the fight was one sided, Lemieux is confident that the referee of the fight stopped the fight too early. Besides, he thinks that he will get his chance in the future again.

"I respect him. He is a great fighter. Some rounds were close. I'm not sure about the stoppage. We planned for a lot of different things. Some worked, but I was waiting for the right time to connect.

I feel like the referee called the fight too early. I am fine. When he stopped it I wasn't even on the mat. I can keep going. I'll keep my mouth shut tonight, but I'll see him in the future," D. Lemieux said after the fight.

As earlier reported, Gennady Golovkin won today in New York and took the IBF belt from Lemieux becoming a holder of WBA (Super), IBO, WBC (Interim) and IBF titles.