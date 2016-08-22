  • kz
    Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Nina Agdal unhurt in accident

    16:44, 22 August 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Hollywood star and rumoured girlfriend were rear-ended and an ambulance was called in New York

    Actor Leonardo DiCaprio was involved in a car accident along with his rumoured girlfriend Nina Agdal over the weekend.

    According to a source, the accident took place on Saturday afternoon in East Hampton Village, New York.

    A Mini Cooper hit the back of their car. An ambulance was called to the scene "as a precaution" but it was just a minor collision.

    "The duo got rear-ended, but everyone is doing fine. It was DiCaprio's friend's car," a source said.

    Source: Gulf News

    Tags:
    World News
