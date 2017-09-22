Leonardo DiCaprio praises Kazakhstan for plan to bring back wild tigers after 70 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio sent words of praise to Kazakhstan for its plan to reintroduce wild tigers back into their historical range, 70 years after being wiped out.

"Have you heard? Kazakhstan will be the 1st country to bring wild tigers back to Central Asia, where they have gone extinct for nearly half a century!

Wild tigers once prowled from eastern Turkey to the island of Bali - but their home range has since shrunk by over 90%. Kazakhstan's plan to reintroduce tigers will help protect an important habitat for wildlife ＋ people and contribute to the Tx2 goal to #doubletigers," DiCaprio wrote on Instagram.



The reintroduction program that Kazakhstan is launching will be supported by the World Wide Forum for Nature (WWF). It will make Kazakhstan the first country in Central Asia to implement such an important project of bringing back wild tigers to the region, 70 years after these beautiful animals became extinct in the country.



Tx2 that DiCaptrio mentioned in his Instagram post is the WWF's global tiger program that seeks to double the number of tigers in the wild by 2022.



In 2014, then UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon designated DiCaprio as a UN Messenger of Peace with a special focus on climate change.