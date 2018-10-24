  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Leopard spotted in Kazakhstan for the first time ever

    15:06, 24 October 2018
    Photo: None
    AKTAU. KAZINFORM - A leopard has been spotted on the territory of Kazakhstan for the first time ever, according to a source at the Forestry Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

    A camera trap caught a glimpse of the never-seen-before guest at the Ustyurt Plateau.

    Cheetahs used to inhabit the territory, but leopards have never been spotted in that area.

    The Ustyurt Plateau is a plateau in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, located between the Aral Sea and the Amu Darya River.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Interesting facts and stories News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!