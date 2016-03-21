Let the unity of our people remain firm - Kazakh President (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the celebration of Nauryz which is taking place near the stadium "Astana Arena", the press service of Akorda informs.

The ethnic village is holding theatrical performances including of national customs - tusau keser, besіkke salu, syrga salu, kyz uzatu, kuda tusu and others. Visitors have an opportunity to take part in national sports - Kazaksha kures, arkan tartu and arm-wrestling.

Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated all Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday. He wished the citizens of our country happiness, well-being and prosperity.

"This bright holiday coincided with the parliamentary elections. On that day Kazakhstanis showed their solidarity. Let the unity of our people remain firm," said the President of Kazakhstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that during the independence years the country made this holiday a symbol of unity and friendship of all people and ethnic groups living in Kazakhstan.

"On this day people forgive each other, do good things, help each other and extend wishes of happiness," said the Head of State.

The President wished all the people happiness, good fortune, welfare and strength of mind.