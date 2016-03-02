Letter of member of German Bundestag H. Koschyk dedicated to Gratefulness Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Member of the German Bundestag, the German Federal Government Commissioner for immigrants and ethnic minorities, Hartmut Koschyk thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for his attention and support of productive cooperation for the good of representatives of the German diaspora in Kazakhstan.

"I would like to thank you for initiating the Gratefulness Day and reminding of the destiny of 800 thousand Germans that were forcibly deported to Kazakhstan at the sitting of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan. Many Germans from Kazakhstan currently living in Germany recall that warm welcome they had in Kazakhstan during hard times," the letter reads.

H. Koschyk also assured N. Nazarbayev that the German Federal Government would continue to cooperate with the Government of Kazakhstan and support representatives of the German diaspora in Kazakhstan and contribute to political, social and economic development of Kazakhstan.