LEU storage at Ulba Metallurgical Plant to be built in May 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The construction of the low-enriched uranium storage at the Ulba Metallurgical Plant will be finished in May 2017. Representative of the JSC Ulba Metallurgical Plan Alexander Khodanov said it today during discussion of the bill "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Atomic Energy Agency" at a meeting of the Majilis Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security.

The construction of the storage will be finished at the end of May 2017. In September, the IAEA will send a review commission which will give its final conclusion on the readiness of the storage for accepting low-enriched uranium. After then the IAEA will announce a tender for purchase of this material and delivery of LEU to the storage will begin," said Khodanov.



Vice Minister of Energy Bakhytzhan Dzhaksaliyev, who presented the bill at the Committee's meeting, the International Low-Enriched Uranium Bank is established under the aegis of the IAEA for ensuring guaranteed supply of nuclear fuel to the nuclear power stations of the IAEA member states.