    Level of juvenile crime reduced in Kazakhstan

    17:49, 30 July 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The level of juvenile crime reduced over the first six months of the year by 27% in Kazakhstan, head of the department of juvenile police of the committee of administration police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Asset Ospanov informed at the CCS media briefing.

    "As a result of the taken measures, the level of juvenile crime has been reducing by 6% on average every year over the last ten years. As a result of the first six months of the year, the level of juvenile crime reduced by 27%," A. Ospanov said.

    He also informed that the number of serious crimes committed by teenagers reduced over these last ten years as well.

