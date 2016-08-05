Level of qualification of Kazakhstani geotechnical engineers is very high - Wolfgang Sondermann

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The level of qualification, professionalism of Kazakhstani geotechnical engineers is very high, Director of Engineering & Operations at KELLER Group Dr. Wolfgang Sondermann told to a Kazinform correspondent within the framework of the 8th Asian Young Geotechnical Engineers Conference in Astana.

"The level of qualification, professionalism, of Kazakhstani engineers is very high. There is no major difference between their expertise and the knowledge of geotechnical engineers from other countries. However, standards, approaches and techniques are changing as they are constantly developing. This is a global process and we have to continue to learn. This globalization process impacts the geotechnical engineering as well, and we have to be ready for new challenges," W. Sondermann said.

He also noted that it was his first visit to Astana and he enjoyed his time in the capital city of Kazakhstan. He noted that as a geotechnical engineer he liked all the construction going on in Astana. As he said it is interesting to see what has been built in Astana already, and what is still planned to be built.