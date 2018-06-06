Levit starts Kazakhstan President's Cup with KO win over Indian

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Vassiliy Levit won his first fight with a knockout at the Kazakhstan President's Cup in Astana on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Levit clashed with India's Sanjeet in men's 91 kg weight category in the round of last 16 of the tournament. In the second round the Kazakhstani boxer floored Sanjeet but the latter managed to continue the fight. Soon after, Levit knocked him out again and this time referees stopped the bout.



Next Levit will fight a Chinese boxer.