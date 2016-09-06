Levit, Yeleussinov recommended to sign contracts with K2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Boxingrankingheadz.blogspot.nl commented on Kazakh boxers' success at the Rio Olympics, Sports.kz reported.

“Vassiliy Levit and Daniyar Yeleussinov should sign contracts with K2 promotion company,” Boxingrankingheadz.blogspot.nl tweeted.

Recall that Vassiliy Levit won a silver medal in men’s 91kg weight division in a bout vs. Russian Yevgeny Tischenko. However, the referees’ decision was booed and opposed by the fans, spectators and experts, as Levit dominated throughout the fight.

Yeleussinov fought in a 69kg weight class and earned a gold medal after beating Uzbek boxer Shakhram Giyasov.

Alexander Krasyuk and Tom Loeffler are the key promoters of K2 company. As is known, T.Loeffler is a promoter of world-famous undefeated boxer Gennady Golovkin.