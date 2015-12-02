Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg warned: get along or face Mercedes axe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mercedes will consider changing their driver line-up if the strained relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg has a detrimental effect on their team, Toto Wolff has warned.

In a frank interview with Motorsport.com, Wolff, the Mercedes boss, described the simmering tension between his two drivers as the team's "biggest weakness".

Hamilton's relationship with Rosberg is at an all-time low following two years in which they have battled it out for the Formula One championship.

Mercedes, the dominant team in the sport, has sealed consecutive championships, while Hamilton beat Rosberg to claim his successive title at the United States Grand Prix in October.

"We struggle sometimes in winning races on Sunday and having always one driver upset," Wolff told Motorsport.com. "This spills over into the team. It is something that needs to stop.

"There is lots going on behind closed doors. I feel that the team is stronger than ever. We are having huge unity within the team, but the difficult relationship of the drivers is one of our weaknesses. And that is not good.

"If I were to analyse what are the biggest strengths and the biggest weakness of the team, I would say the biggest strength is the quality and the characters of the personalities within the team.

"The biggest weakness is the dynamic of the relationship between the drivers - and sometimes between the drivers and the team."

Hamilton, who saw off Rosberg's title challenge with three races to spare, was accused of "extremely aggressive driving" by his team-mate after the pair banged wheels in Austin. Rosberg then threw a cap at his team-mate ahead of the podium celebrations.

Hamilton has subsequently said his team "have felt the need to be extra warm" to Rosberg, winner of the next three races, following the fall-out from Austin. Rosberg described that comment as an "excuse" for the Briton's failure to win at the following race in Mexico.

Wolff added: "Going forward, we will consider if it is the best set-up for the team. Personality and character within the team is a crucial ingredient for the team success.

"If we feel that it is not aligned with the general consensus, spirit and philosophy within the team, we might consider that when we take a decision, in terms of the driver line-up going forward."

Hamilton, who said he wants to end his career with Mercedes, signed a new three-year deal in May. Rosberg's current contract expires at the end of 2016, but the German told Press Association Sport last month that he has no desire to leave.

"No, at the moment I am happy where I am," said Rosberg when asked if he would consider racing for a rival team.

"The job this team is doing is awesome. It feels like my team in a way. I built this up with everyone else and this is my sixth year now. It is my home."

For more information go to The Guardian.com