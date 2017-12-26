Liberians vote for new president in run-off between VP, ex-soccer player

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Liberians on Tuesday headed to the polls to vote for their new president in a run-off election between the incumbent vice president and a former international soccer player, EFE reports.

Vice President and former minister of agriculture Joseph Boakai, the leader of the ruling Unity Party, garnered 28.8 percent of the votes in the first round of the election held on Oct. 10, while retired Liberia striker George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change won 38.4 percent.