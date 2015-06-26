Library of First President of Kazakhstan to hold Open Doors Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the eve of the capital's day the library of the First President of Kazakhstan will hold the Open Doors Day; this has been announced by executive director of the library Beisembai Zhumabekov during a press conference in CCS.

According to him, from July 1 to July 10 the library will host the "Open Doors Day". Within 10 days, visitors will get acquainted with interesting information about the Leader of the Nation and our capital. The library will work until 8 p.m. It bears to remind that the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan was established March 13, 2014 by the Decree of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Today the library fund counts more than 19 100 books and more than 1,000 copies of periodicals and electronic publications. Library fund has the album with sketches of Leonardo da Vinci, presented to the Head of State by Biblioteca Ambrosiana in Milan; the collection of books of the Holy Qurans; the Quran which was taken to space by Kazakhstan's first astronaut Talgat Mussabayev; Schlosser's World history which was previously stored in the library of the Russian Emperor Alexander II; Encyclopedic Dictionary 1838. Personal library of President constitutes books with inscriptions, as well as publications from the personal (home) library of Elbasy.