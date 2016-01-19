Life expectancy of N Kazakhstan residents made 69.9 years

ASTANA-PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - The life expectancy of North Kazakhstan residents increased by 3.2 years in five years and made 69.9 years, Governor of North Kazakhstan region Erik Sultanov informed at the CCS press conference.

"The effective work of the national screening program that includes six types of oncology tests allowed to increase the early detection of oncology diseases up to 57%. The survival rate of oncology patients grew up to 54.3% in the last five years," the governor informed.

According to him, the main result of the work of healthcare workers in 2015 was the improvement of the main indicators. The head of the region told that there was no single case of maternal mortality, and no child died of tuberculosis last year.

"The infant mortality reduced by 25% and the number of tuberculosis incidents decreased by 7% and tuberculosis mortality dropped 1.3 times," he stressed.