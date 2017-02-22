Life expectancy to break 90 barrier by 2030

LONDON. KAZINFORM South Korean women will be the first in the world to have an average life expectancy above 90, a study suggests., BBC reported.



Imperial College London and the World Health Organization analysed lifespans in 35 industrialised countries.

It predicted all would see people living longer in 2030 and the gap between men and women would start to close in most countries.

The researchers said the findings posed big challenges for pensions and care for elderly people.

"South Korea has gotten a lot of things right," Prof Majid Ezzati told the BBC News website.

"They seem to have been a more equal place and things that have benefited people - education, nutrition - have benefited most people.

"And so far, they are better at dealing with hypertension and have some of the lowest obesity rates in the world."

