Life of Kazakhs living in various countries to be filmed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The shooting of a new 8-series documentary film "Qiyrdaghy Qazaqtar" about the life of Kazakhs living abroad has started, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The tragic events in the first half of the 20th century threw many of our ancestors into a challenging dilemma between their native land and survival. As a result, millions of Kazakhs live outside our homeland nowadays. Despite the distance, they carefully preserve the ancestors' traditions and customs and hand down legends and tales from generation to generation," Kazakh Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

According to him, the series will be shot in 8 countries: Russia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, China, Mongolia, Iran and Afghanistan. The movie will be done in Kazakh and translated into Russian and English languages.

"It so happened that we are not so well aware of the lives of our compatriots living in these countries. For instance, what have we heard about the life of Kazakhs in Afghanistan, Iran? Probably, not so much, aside from specialists. In the meantime, the projects involving the lives of our compatriots in Europe and America have already been implemented, so we decided to fill up this picture and show that there are Kazakhs all over the world", added Chairman of Kazcontent JSC Evgeny Kochetov.

It is planned that the film will have been presented to the audience by the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan - on December 16.