ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A life-size mascot caught fire not far from EXPO-2017 site in Astana, Kazinform reports.

A source at the Committee for Emergencies told Kazinform that the fire covered an area of 5 square meters.



The fire was extinguished before the emergency services arrived. No casualties or injuries were reported.



The source at the committee says electrical issues may have caused the fire.