Life-term presidency for Emomali Rakhmon approved at Tajikistan referendum

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Tajikistan's constitutional amendments envisaging life-term presidency of the current head of state, Emomali Rakhmon, were approved at Sunday's referendum, the country's Central Election Commission has said.

According to the commission, a total of 3.814 million people or 94.5% of the Central Asian country's population out of 4.402 million voters endorsed the amendments at the referendum.

The citizens of Tajikistan had to answer just one question: "Do you accept amendments to the country's constitution?"

The current Tajik Constitution was adopted on November 6, 1994. It has been amended twice by a referendum. A two-chamber parliament was established in 1999. In 2003, the presidential term was extended from five to seven years. That gave an opportunity to incumbent President Emomali Rakhmon to remain in office until 2020.

Сompliance with local laws

According to a Russian observer, Tajikistan's referendum on constitutional amendments was held in full compliance with the country's laws.

"We are monitoring only the observance of legal procedures. In this respect, the referendum was held in full compliance with the laws," Sergey Sirotkin, a member of the Russian Central Election Commission who head the Russian monitoring mission, said over the phone.

In his words, no violations were registered at the polling stations he visited.

He stressed that any judgment of issues put for vote is beyond the competence of observers. "It is their domestic affair. We assess only observance of procedural aspects," he underscored. "We have found that the legislative base allows to conduct such a referendum and see the expression of the nation's will."

Kazinform refers to TASS