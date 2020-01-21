Lifeless body found by the riverbank in Uralsk

URALSK. KAZINFORM – A lifeless body of a man was found on the shore of the Ural River in Uralsk, Kazinform reports.

The man was identified as the 30-year-old local Almaz Atikhanov. He is survived by his wife and three children.

According to reports, Atikhanov drowned in an ice hole used for swimming on Epiphany Day on January 19. However, his body was discovered only today, January 21.

The police say there is no reason to suspect foul play.