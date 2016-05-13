Lifeless body of schoolgirl discovered in E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Schoolgirl Aiym Ultombayeva who had been missing since September 2015 was found dead in Shar town in East Kazakhstan region this week, Kazinform has learnt from YK-news.kz.

Local police confirmed that the girl had been murdered.

Aiym was last seen leaving her house early in the morning of the 12th of September 2015. Police officers, rescuers and volunteers scoured the town over for the lost child, but to no avail.

A passer-by discovered her body under a rubbish pile on the skirts of the town on Thursday (May 12).

The police said the suspected killer had been detained.