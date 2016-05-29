Lightning injures several in France and Germany

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - More than 40 people, most of them children, have been injured by lightning strikes, at a park in Paris and a football match in Germany.

Lightning struck a birthday party in Parc Monceau in Paris, injuring 11 people, mostly children. Three victims are in a life-threatening condition.

They were struck after seeking shelter under a tree, police say.

Lightning also hit a children's football match in Hoppstaedten, leaving 35 people injured, including adults.

The match referee is among three people who suffered serious injuries.

The children injured in Parc Monceau had an average age of nine, police said.

Torrential rain also halted play at the French Open as defending champion Serena Williams was about to start a match against Kristina Mladenovic.

Kazinform refers to BBC.com