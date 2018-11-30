Lionel Messi, Gennady Golovkin attend an event in Barcelona

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barcelona striker Lionel Messi posed for a photo with Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The two stars attended the presentation of the first Finnery blockchain smartphone produced by SIRIN Labs in Barcelona, Spain. It was Kazakhstani businessmen Kenes Rakishev who shared the photo of Golovkin and Messi on his Twitter account. The athletes happen to be the brand ambassadors of Finney.



It is to be recalled that Gennady Golovkin is planning to come back into the ring next spring. His opponent is yet to be named. Golovkin is set to return to trainings in mid January.