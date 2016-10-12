List of countries Kazakhstanis can visit without visas in 2017 - ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan has shared with Kazinform the full list of countries citizens of which will enjoy visa-free travel with Kazakhstan.

To date, Kazakhstan signed bilateral agreements on visa-free regime with 19 countries, including Azerbaijan (up to 30 days), Armenia (up to 90 days), Belarus (up to 90 days), Georgia (up to 90 days), Kyrgyzstan (up to 90 days),Moldova (up to 90 days), Russia (up to 90 days), Tajikistan (up to 30 days), Uzbekistan (up to 30 days), Ukraine (up to 90 days), Serbia (up to 30 days), Turkey (up to 30 days), Argentine (up to 30 days), Brazil (up to 30 days during a year), Cuba (has not yet become effective), Ecuador (up to 30 days during 180 days), Hong Kong SAR (up to 14 days), Mongolia (up to 90 days) and South Korea (up to 30 days).



Additionally, governments of Indonesia, Macedonia, Malaysia, Namibia, the Republic of Seychelles, Montenegro, Ecuador, the Philippines and Barbados, on a unilateral basis, granted visa-free travel for Kazakhstani citizens.



Nationals of Australia, Hungary, Italy, Monaco, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Great Britain, the U.S., Germany, Finland, France, Switzerland and Japan can stay in Kazakhstan for up to 15 days without a visa in accordance with the decree of the Government of Kazakhstan as of June 26, 2015.



In order to enhance its investment and tourist attractiveness, Kazakhstan mulls introducing visa free regime for citizens of the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Singapore and Monaco as well as 35 OECD member states (the U.S., Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Denmark, New Zealand, Japan, Israel, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, South Korea, Latvia, Luxembourg, Hungary, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, Great Britain, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, Chile, Switzerland, Sweden, Estonia) since January 1, 2017.



Bulgaria, Cyprus, Lithuania, Malta and Romania are likely to be included into the list in the nearest future.