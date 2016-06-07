  • kz
    List of victims of violent attacks in Aktobe city released

    14:31, 07 June 2016
    Photo: None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Seven people, including civilians and military men, were killed in the violent terrorist attacks in Aktobe city on June 5.

    According to deputy head of the regional administration Mr. Yernur Burkhan, the victims are as follows:

    Andrey Maksimenko - Pallada shop clerk (1978-2016)

    Nikolay Onishchenko - a passerby (1947-2016)

    Merkhan Tazhibayev - Kuzet officer (1983-2016)

    Mikhail Matrosov - Pantera shop customer (1981-2016)

    Sapar Yerkinbekuly - military man (1997-2016)

    Daniel Mailybayev - military man (1975-2016)

    Berik Kaliyev - military man (1978-2016)

    Kazakhstan Aktobe region Regions Terrorism News
