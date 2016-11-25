Lithuania's honorary consulate opens in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Lithuania was opened in Pavlodar on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the unveiling ceremony were Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Lithuania to Kazakhstan Vytautas Naudužas, Chairperson of the Business Women Council of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan "Atameken" Lazzat Ramazanova and akim (mayor) of Pavlodar city Nurzhan Ashimbetov.



It is expected that the Honorary Consulate will help Pavlodar region establish contacts with the Republic of Lithuania.



According to Ambassador Naudužas, over 25 years of its independence Kazakhstan has achieved tangible success.



"Over the period of independence, Kazakhstan has done a tremendous work. Kazakhstan's independence is important not only for the country, but for the entire world. It all became possible thanks to the policy of the President of your country," said the Lithuanian diplomat.



Pavlodar mayor Nurzhan Ashimbetov, in turn, expressed readiness to activate cooperation.



"I am confident that the opening of the Honorary Consulate will give an impulse to the development of further bilateral relations between our countries. We are ready to cooperate," he said.



Chairperson of the regional Business Women Council Raikhangul Satabayeva was appointed as the honorary consul of the Republic of Lithuania in Pavlodar region.