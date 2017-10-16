  • kz
    Lithuania sums up results of its participation in EXPO-2017

    21:47, 16 October 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Lithuania summed up results of its participation in the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Vilnius, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

    Lithuania's Minister of Environment Kęstutis Trečiokas, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Darius Skusevičius, Ambassador of Lithuania to Kazakhstan Vytautas Naudužas and Lithuanian Commissioner at EXPO-2017 Romas Jankauskas took floor at the event and made reports.



    Attending the event was Ambassador of Kazakhstan Baurzhan Mukhametzhanov who expressed gratitude to the Lithuanian side for active participation in the exhibition, organizing a high-level and informative exposition at EXPO-2017 and demonstrating its latest technologies, the best national brands, rich history and culture.



    In his remarks Ambassador Mukhametzhanov mentioned that Kazakhstan's pavilion Nur Alem will be turned into a museum, the launch of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), the international center for ‘green' technologies and investment development, the international IT startups technopark, etc.

