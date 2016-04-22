Lithuanian Economy Minister: EXPO-2017 will give impetus for development of bilateral relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Commissioner of the EXPO-2017 Rapil Zhoshybayev met with the delegation from Lithuania headed by Minister of Economy Evaldas Gustas today.

The sides discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation and the participation of Lithuania in the EXPO-2017. R. Zhoshybayev told about the preparation work and about organizational and technical aspects, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

E. Gustas noted that the Lithuanian delegation was impressed with the held work and the construction progress. He also added that Lithuania was actively preparing for the exhibition where it plans to present its innovations in the green energy sphere. In this regard, the Minister asked to increase the area of the national pavilion for demonstration of the potential of Lithuania. According to him, the EXPO-2017 will give a new impetus for development of the relations between the two countries.

It should be noted that Lithuania actively develops renewable and alternative energy sources. As of today, these energy sources account for 24% of the energy balance of the country.

Besides, the parties stressed the importance of the sitting of the Kazakh-Lithuanian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, where relevant issues of bilateral cooperation are planned to be discussed.