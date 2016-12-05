Lithuanian IT companies look for partners in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Chamber of entrepreneurs of the city of Almaty, Consulate General of the Republic of Lithuania in Almaty, "INFOBALT" and the association of the IT companies of Lithuania have organized Kazakhstan-Lithuanian IT forum in Almaty where the leading IT companies of both countries participate.

The forum gives the participants a unique opportunity for create of business contacts network and develop joint business. "Kazakhstan is a key economic partner of Lithuania in the region of Central Asia. This is proven by the fact of consistently growing bilateral goods turnover for seven years. There are especially good prospects for cooperation in the sphere of new technologies. In Kazakhstan there are about 100 joint businesses operate and it is a high indicator among the Baltic countries", - the expert of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Almaty Akerkin Yeraliyeva told.

In the forum the leading companies of Lithuania presented IT projects to the Kazakhstan business. "Merakas" company with a 30-year history presented software on planning and optimization of public transport service. "Introduction of one common system will allow to avoid traffic jams and untimely arrival of public transport vehicles. For this purpose we use digital maps of the city. We have unique algorithms of creation of the public transport schedule. Computer programs calculate to what time and with what interval buses need to run. Our application has been purchased by the government of Estonia. Also we successfully cooperate with Russia, Spain, Latvia, and negotiate projects with Brazil and China. Tomorrow we will discuss the project with the akimat of Almaty ", - Director Romas Miskus told. The B2B session for businessmen of both countries ended the forum.