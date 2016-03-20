Lithuanian observer: No violations at parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - International observer from Lithuania Jonas Jagminas says he was pleasantly surprised by high voter turnout at the snap parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan.

"Today Kazakhstan is voting for new members of the Parliament. We've already been to many polling stations. We've seen people turning up to vote. I would like to point out that we've seen no violations. We've talked to people, everyone is in cheerful mood. We were pleasantly surprised by high voter turnout," Mr. Jagminas said at a press briefing in Astana on Sunday.

"The elections are being held in an open manner," he added.