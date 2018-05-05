  • kz
    Lithuanian professor becomes First Vice-Rector of Karaganda Medical University

    18:01, 05 May 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vaiva Hendrickson, Ph.D., was appointed as the First Vice-Rector of the Karaganda State Medical University, Kazinform cites the media office of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Ms. Hendrickson will be in charge of educational, research, and clinical affairs.

    Vaiva Hendrickson was born in 1970. In 1995, she graduated from the Vilnius University, Faculty of Medicine, with a medical care degree as a doctor. In 2008, she took master's degree in biomedical law from the Mykolas Romeris University in Vilnius. In 2003, she earned Ph.D. at the Vilnius University.

    She worked as an assistant (1996-2003), lecturer (2003-2007), and Associate Professor (2007-2016) of the Department of Physiology, Biochemistry and Laboratory Medicine of the Medical Faculty at the Vilnius University.

    Since 2016, she has been a professor at the Department of Physiology, Biochemistry and Laboratory Medicine and Deputy Dean for International Programs and Relations at the Vilnius University.

     

